Have you ever wondered who has the best Bloody Mary in Milwaukee? Well, the Great Lake Hemophilia Foundation is hosting the 12th annual Milwaukee's Best Bloody on February 25th. The event features 15-17 unique Bloody Marys from local bars and restaurants. Participants will vote for their favorite Bloody Mary while enjoying food, the Mystery Gift Wall and great raffle prizes!

The GLHF is celebrating 50 years of educating, supporting and advocating for bleeding disorders within the community. The fundraiser has experienced incredible growth over the past couple years, and they are looking to continue that trend at this years event! Today we get a sneak peek at the upcoming event with GLHF's Executive Director Danielle Leitner Baxter and newcomer to the event Red Maple.

The event takes place on Sunday, February 25th, and runs from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Ticket information is available at their website: glhf.org/event/milwaukees-best-bloody-2/.

