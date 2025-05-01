100 Things on Your Bucket List to Do in Sheboygan

Sheboygan, one of Wisconsin’s 19 harbor towns, is located along the Lake Michigan shoreline and is affectionately known as the “Malibu of the Midwest” and the “bratwurst capital of the world.” The city offers a wide range of attractions, from sandy beaches and water sports to a vibrant culinary scene and world-class arts and culture. When Reedy Press invited a Wisconsin travel blogger to contribute to their “100 Things” series, Sheboygan was the natural choice. As a lifelong resident with deep ties to the area, the author was excited to share the city's unique charm through this curated guide.

Join Lori Helke at het book signing Saturday, May 3, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. At WordHaven BookHouse, 923 N 8th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081

For more information call (920) 395-2375 or visit: Lori Helke

Free and open to the public!