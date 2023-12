MILWAUKEE — We remember the life and legacy of a Milwaukee icon.

Herb Kohl, the former U.S. Senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has died.

His foundation tells TMJ4 News the 88-year-od died after a brief illness.

Morry Gash / AP

Julia Fello looks back on the billionaire's dedication to the people of Wisconsin, with the help of one of his close friends.