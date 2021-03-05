Menu

VISIT Milwaukee hosts Milwaukee Hotel Month with discounted rates

Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 13:54:23-05

MILWAUKEE — Are you tired of looking at the same four walls? In need of a vacation but don't want to travel far?

Try a staycation this month with VISIT Milwaukee's Milwaukee Hotel Month!

Milwaukee Hotel Month features over 40 local hotels offering exclusive packages and discounted rates starting at $75 per night through March.

Let your cares float away in a bed you don't have to make. And grab dinner from one of the local restaurants just steps away from your hotel room.

This initiative is meant to boost local businesses and give you some quality time to yourself.

For more information regarding room booking and exclusive offers, visit here.

