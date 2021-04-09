'This is part of my purpose' Milwaukee massage therapist keeps business strong during pandemic

MILWAUKEE -- — These days, Milwaukee massage therapist, Titus Dowl constantly has a client stretched out on his table.

Dowl opened 9th Cloud Therapy in Sherman Phoenix in February of 2019.

During the pandemic, his company was tested. He felt the impact especially at the start when COVID-19 seemed to be particularly tough on close-contact industries, massage therapy included.

"Even when they opened us back up, clients or just people in general just didn't know where to go from there," Dowl said.

But Dowl reassured clients he kept a clean space and he upped his social media presence -- even adding a marketing manager to his team.

To this day, Dowl, who refers to himself as "Ty the massage guy" is active online. On his 9th Cloud Therapy Instagram account, he's been announcing the winners of four free sixty-minute massages he's giving out in March and April to essential workers.

Down has seen the need for his service considering people are still dealing with stress brought on by the pandemic.

"What other specific things did you do that you think brought your business back to life?" TMJ4 News' Kristin Byrne asked Dowl.

"Yelp," said Dowl.

"And it was a lot of word of mouth too," he continued.

When clients like his work, they sign a whiteboard at his shop, but he says they also left good reviews online.

"I feel like this is part of my purpose," Dowl said.

You can follow Titus on Facebook and Instagram.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip