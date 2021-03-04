Rock Co. libraries offer free Linkedin resources to jobseekers

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Rock County library cardholders now have access to LinkedIn Learning, a service with thousands of video courses to help job-seekers sharpen their skills.

The video courses are now available 24 hours a day through the library and is used by 78 percent of Fortune 500 companies to help skill their employees.

LinkedIn Learning offers courses in software, creative, and business skills.

It also offers language courses in English, French, Spanish, and more.

Patrons with Lynda.com library accounts, which use a library card number and PIN, will automatically transfer to the LinkedIn Learning platform and can be accessed with the same card number and PIN.

LinkedIn Learning will be available sometime Thursday, March 4 at https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/share.

If you need a library card, visit here.

