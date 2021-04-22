Potawatomi Hotel & Casino looking to fill nearly 100 positions

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is recruiting to fill near 100 positions as it plans to extend its hours of operation.

Starting Monday, April 26, the casino will open to guests from 8:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

“We’re excited to welcome enthusiastic, hard-working people ready to join an organization that’s in the business of fun,” said Sheryl Schnering, interim CEO and General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. “Providing superior guest service is priority number one here. That all starts with our team members.”

There will be positions available in a variety of different departments including food and beverage, security and hotel operations.

Anyone 18 and over is encouraged to apply here.

Potawatomi offers competitive wages and benefits health, dental, vision insurance, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip