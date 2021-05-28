Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells opens this weekend after shortened COVID-19 season

WISCONSIN DELLS — Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells opens this weekend and America’s largest waterpark is looking forward to a big season.

“We are really encouraged and excited by the mood and taking steps back to what should be a much more closer to normal year at Noah’s Ark Waterpark, and Wisconsin Dells as a whole,” said Nick Paradise, Director of Corporate Communications for the company that operates the park.

Extra cleaning and sanitizing stations will be part of the new normal. Guests who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to wear masks while not in the water. Masks will be optional for all other guests.

Last summer, the waterpark opened late and closed early due to COVID. This year, they’re planning on maximum capacity and full summer. Operators are also grateful to Wisconsin families for visiting during difficult times last summer.

“I think to some extent that's something probably we'll still see a little bit of in 2021 where yes, people are willing to travel more but maybe not quite as far,” Paradise explained. “Flying is still one of the activities where there's more hesitation to. Just from a financial standpoint, those day trips, those car trips, just a little more feasible in a lot of ways as there is still a process, a progress to recovering. Whether it's people from Wisconsin or not from as far away in prior years, we see that as kind of where the bounce back will come from.”

For a limited time, Wisconsin residents who buy a day pass online will get a bonus season pass for free. Click here for more information.

Staffing will be one of the biggest challenges this season as there is a nationwide lifeguard shortage. Noah’s Ark says they’re starting lifeguards at $13 per hour and relying on international workers as well to run the massive operation. The park is open at least five days a week through Labor Day.

