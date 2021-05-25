Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery is bringing back its brewery tours

MILWAUKEE -- One of Milwaukee's most popular tourist attractions will soon be back in business.

Lakefront Brewery announced that it would bring back its famous brewery tours beginning Tuesday, June 1. The first-ever post-pandemic tours kick off at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the brewery.

“We’re finally back!” said Lakefront Brewery’s On-Site Business Manager, Dylan Mazurkiewicz. “Our tours are popular nationwide and have been on hold for too long. We’re thrilled to fire them back up.”

The new tour schedule runs Monday-Thursdays at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday will see tours run every hour from noon until 7 p.m. Sunday will have tours at noon, 1, 2, and 3 p.m. For now, tours will be unavailable on Fridays.

Expect a 45-minute tour through the entire brewery on the weekend dates. Weekdays will feature a smaller tour, the brewery says.

But what about the samples? Tour guests will get two 16-ounce pints of Lakefront beer - one at the start of the tour, and one part-way through. You'll also get one of those famous Lakefront pint glasses to take home as a souvenir.

Tour groups are capped at a maximum of 20 people, or a total of 8 groups. You can save your spot and order your tickets online here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip