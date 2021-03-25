Milwaukee Rep reopens with live, in-person concert

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Rep will be reopening its doors to the public for a live, in-person concert of First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald on April 27.

The 85 minute show will offer stories and songs celebrating the swing music of the late American performer.

Milwaukee Rep will reopen with its approved COVID-19 safety plan requiring all patrons to wear masks, social distance seating and limited capacity at each performance.

Tickets for First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald are now on sale and start as low as $20.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.

