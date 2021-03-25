Menu

Milwaukee Rep reopens with live, in-person concert

JPM Photogrpahy
Ella Fitzgerald performance
Posted at 1:07 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 14:07:45-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Rep will be reopening its doors to the public for a live, in-person concert of First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald on April 27.

The 85 minute show will offer stories and songs celebrating the swing music of the late American performer.

Milwaukee Rep will reopen with its approved COVID-19 safety plan requiring all patrons to wear masks, social distance seating and limited capacity at each performance.

Tickets for First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald are now on sale and start as low as $20.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.

