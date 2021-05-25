Watch

Milwaukee County Transit System to host virtual job fair on May 25

Posted at 5:24 AM, May 25, 2021
The Milwaukee County Transit System is hosting a job fair to hire bus drivers and mechanics.

MCTS will host a virtual job fair on May 25 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Applicants will be able to use their phone, tablet, or computer to connect with hiring managers.

MCTS is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for skilled mechanics who join the team.

Anyone interested in attending must register in advance. Click here for more information.

