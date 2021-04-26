Milwaukee Ale House in Grafton adjusts hours due to lack of staff

The Milwaukee Ale-House in Grafton said it has had to close the restaurant during certain time periods due to lack of staff.

The restaurant posted on Facebook to announce the changes, saying it was closing during Wednesday lunch and Sunday dinner.

"We need to close during these hours because we are no longer able to staff our restaurant with enough employees to keep up the standards to which you have all become accustomed," the post read.

The restaurant's hours on Wednesdays will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

