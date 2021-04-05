Microsoft, LinkedIn work with Milwaukee startup to help people find new jobs

Tech companies Microsoft and LinkedIn are working with a Milwaukee startup to help people learn new skills and find new jobs. Gener8tor is a Milwaukee-based online learning platform that connects people to accelerated learning modules and companies looking for new employees.

For job seekers, it’s a way to learn new skills and find a new job. Mollie Fitzgerald of Appleton was laid off from her job just as the pandemic began.

She’s now enrolled in the Gener8tor program and is currently taking classes online in Customer Service, Sales, and IT Administration. She like the convenience of the program.

“I could work when it fits in my schedule, so whether if I had 10 minutes or an hour it’s been great… I would say the process goes very fast so it’s great to learn new skills,” said Mollie.

Gener8tor co-founder Joe Kirgues said his startup had been working on its community-based model of connecting people with new job skills and employers before the pandemic hit.

Coronavirus put them into high gear.

Kirgues says “moonlighting, or on your own schedule it really opens up for people wanting to get a new job, a new avenue to do this without having to go through more traditional options.”

Now, the program has been picked up by Microsoft and Linked-in, two major companies working on their own to connect 30 million people worldwide with jobs.

Microsoft Philanthropies General Manager Naris Santa Lucia says “what we have found is talent is everywhere and opportunity is not… the secret sauce really is to find that local partner on the ground.” That’s why her company is working with Gener8tor and others around the globe.

If you are looking for a job, start by visiting this LinkedIn website. It will connect you with local companies like Gener8tor to help in your job search or upskilling.

