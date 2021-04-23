Watch

MATC fall registration open, plans for increased in-person classes

MATC
MATC Milwaukee campus
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 23, 2021
Registration is now open for summer and fall coursed at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC).

College officials say in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MATC will offer more in-person and hybrid classes this fall. The goal is to offer at least 60 percent of fall courses with some in-person aspect.

“Nationally and locally, the vaccination rollout is ahead of schedule,” said Dr. Vicki J. Martin, MATC president. “With that in mind, MATC continues to work to convert more sections to in-person, hybrid and blended options to better meet student needs. We are happy to be able to welcome more students back to on-campus learning and services with strong health and safety protocols in place.”

Courses will be offered in the traditional semester-long format and in shorter 12- and eight-week sessions at MATC’s campuses in Downtown Milwaukee, Mequon, Oak Creek and West Allis, and at the Walker’s Square Education Center.

MATC will have increased cleaning protocols as well as enforcing face mask use.

Prospective students looking to learn more can attend MATC's free virtual open house on Thursday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can RSVP for the open house here.

