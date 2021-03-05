Menu

Harley-Davidson Museum reopens to the public with new exhibit

The Harley Davidson Museum reopens to the public.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 13:21:26-05

The Harley-Davidson Museum has reopened its doors to the public after closing due to the coronavirus.

Beginning Friday, March 5, the museum will welcome guests back safely and with a new exhibit to showcase.

“Our team has been eager to welcome our friends and neighbors – safely – back to our campus,” said Bill Davidson, Vice President of the Harley-Davidson Museum. “With robust health and safety plans in place, we’re confident our guests can comfortably enjoy a visit to our new exhibit, “Off-Road Harley-Davidson,” a bite at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant or a visit to The Shop for great gifts and collectibles. Together, with our partners across the city, we have been diligently working to make sure we do our part to keep Milwaukee moving in the right direction.”

The museum and shop will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

For more information regarding safety protocols and the museum's reopening, visit here.

