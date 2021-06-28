Watch

Central Standard Craft Distillery looking to hire for new facility, offering unique perk to new employees

Central Standard Craft Distillery is opening a new location downtown that will house a tasting room, restaurant, and event space. But before it can officially open its doors in just about a month, the owners are still looking to hire more people.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 28, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Central Standard Craft Distillery is opening a new location downtown that will house a tasting room, restaurant, and event space. But before it can officially open its doors in just about a month, the owners are still looking to hire more people.

On Monday, the distillery is hosted a hiring event at the new location, 320 E. Clybourn St. Distillery president Pat McQuillan said the labor shortage has made hiring somewhat difficult, and the distillery still needs to hire 46 more people in the next 26 days.

So, to add interest to the open positions they're offering free spirit tasting kits to anyone who applies and is offered a job today.

"Well it is a very tight labor market and we want to do something a little extra to give people an incentive to come work for us at our super awesome new facility," McQuillan said.

Right now they're looking to hire mostly front-of-house positions like servers and hosts. McQuillan said he's hoping to see about 50 people come out to the hiring event.

Click here for more information about open jobs. Monday's hiring event ends at 4 p.m.

