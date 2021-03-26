Carthage College plans for full in-person learning fall 2021 semester

Carthage College has announced that it plans to have all in-person classes for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Along with in-person classes, Carthage plans a full return of activities including residential life, athletics, fine arts, student research, and other extracurricular and co-curricular opportunities.

"As we have since the pandemic's start, Carthage will continue to follow all public health guidelines to ensure a safe environment for our students, faculty, and staff," said Carthage President John Swallow. "We have shown this year that we can be successful in difficult circumstances, and the many advances in COVID-19 research and the expanding access to vaccines gives us confidence that we can be together on campus again this fall."

Carthage will have hybrid or fully remote summer 2021 courses before shifting to fully in-person.

Carthage's J-Term study tours, immersive two- to four-week study abroad experiences will also return beginning January 2022.

"There will continue to be some uncertainty for the foreseeable future, and Carthage will adjust as necessary, following all public health guidelines to protect our community," Swallow said. "I am proud of how our community has come together this year to safely provide our students with the most transformative learning environment possible. We look forward to returning to the full Carthage experience this fall."

