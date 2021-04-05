Watch

Betty Brinn Children's Museum to reopen on May 20

Betty Brinn Children's Museum
Posted at 10:16 AM, Apr 05, 2021
The Betty Brinn Children's Museum announced it planned to reopen to the public on May 20.

The museum said it will allow members to visit beginning on May 6.

“We are thrilled that we will soon welcome back our member families, and then the entire community, and look forward to safely reintroducing them to our playful learning environments,” said Museum Executive Director Brian King. “It is extremely rewarding to know that after a difficult year, particularly for young families, we can be part of the process of reconnecting children with their community and exciting new experiences through our educational mission.”

The museum has been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It plans to have several health and safety policies in place for guests, including mask requirements for guests ages 3 and older, social distancing measures, and timed entry.

The museum will be operating through a modified schedule during its phased reopening, which means it will operate Thursday through Sunday.

