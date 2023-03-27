We're Open: The Collective Market Place helps entrepreneurs achieve success

GLENDALE, Wis. — The Collective Market Place inside the Bayshore Mall is a space that helps entrepreneurs achieve success in the business world. Shontina Gladney opened it up in April of

last year.

"We have a marketplace that actually features 32 local entrepreneurs," Shontina says. "It's set up like a department-type store. Our entrepreneurs don't have to be here, people are able to shop locally right here with some amazing vendors."

Shontina has a heart of gold, she feels like there are a lot advantages for new entrepreneurs.



"If they get their start here, they don't have to worry about being on an island by themselves," Shontina beams. "They don't have to worry about how am I gonna be able to get the word out right away. You're connected with a network and platform that is going to get your business out there."

The waiting list to get your business inside of the Collective is 500-strong.

"Others have coined me as the coaches coach," Shontina explains. "I look at each and every business owner as a coach. For some reason I can really pull out the greatness in people, where they didn't even see that as a gift."

The Collective At Bayshore is located at 5700 N. Bayshore Dr. in Glendale. They are open on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

