We're Open: Tauro Cocina on Water Street features Mexican, Italian staples

MILWAUKEE — Tauro Cocina, located at 1758 North Water Street, is a new restaurant on Milwaukee's lower East Side that features a mixture of Mexican and Italian staples.

"I have my dad here," says General Manager Alberto Valdepena Jr. "He's the chef behind everything. We did a lot of menu development together."

"The goal here is to seamlessly blend Mexican food and Italian staples. He comes in before dinner services start, and he works on making scratch pizza and pasta from zero."

It's been a dream for the Valdepena family to open up their own restaurant together. The plan itself has been 10 years in the making.

"I've been working with my sons all my life," says Chef and Owner Alberto Valdepena Sr. "To be honest, when he was 14 years old I taught him to do pizzas and how to do the dough."

It's a family of four that works here. Alberto Sr. brings 30 years of experience to their family kitchen.

"Our pasta dishes are great, so we feature fettuccini al mezcal," Alberto Jr. beams. "It starts with homemade fettuccine pasta, we start it in that sizzling pan, he throws the mascal and the liquor starts to catch on fire. It's probably our number one seller."

Tauro Cocina is open Sunday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturdays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check out the menu by clicking here.

