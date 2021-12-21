We're Open: Smoke Shack in the Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — If you want the full Southern-style barbecue experience, Smoke Shack is the place for you!
Smoke Shack offers a variety of smoked meat and delicious sides made from scratch.
This joint is located at 332 N. Milwaukee St. They are open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To learn more about Smoke Shack, click here or call 414-431-1119.