We're Open: Smoke Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — The Smoke Shack in the Third Ward is a restaurant that focuses on smoked barbecue.

"I think what sets us apart is the quality of our meats," says Executive Chef Stephen Kozak. "Most of our meats are slowly smoked overnight. Our brisket is about 12 hours smoked, we use hickory and cherry wood, our pork is around 13 hours."

“We’re all about hospitality here," says general manager Rachael Hutchinson. "We want you to be a part of our family. Hopefully you can talk to our servers at the front of the house and the back of the house. People just have a good time here."

