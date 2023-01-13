We're Open: Scardina Specialties thrives in new Riverwest location

MILWAUKEE — Scardina Specialties has a new location at 715 E. Locust St. Damien Scardina is the owner.

"I got started making sausage with my father," Damien said. "We were making sausage for this gentleman and he told us that we should turn this into a business. We knew in the winter months that we weren't going to survive on just making sausage. So, we brought in sandwiches, and brought in our popular 'take and bake' pizzas."

Scardina Specialties opened up its first location on Chamber Street in Riverwest on Aug. 1, 2012.

After a successful nine-year run there, the city condemned the building and gave Damien three days to move out. Damien's business was shut down for 17 months before opening up at their new storefront on Locust Street.

"We've been here not even a month," Damien shared. "We were forced to close down our old location. We were lucky enough to purchase this building. When the lady who owned it heard that we were forced to vacate, she actually took her place off the market for us."

And the food?

"Our panni's are pretty popular," Damien explained. "Three of the most popular are our Cubano, the hot Italian beef, and the Diablo. Those are sandwiches that we sell a lot of daily."

Scardina Specialities is open Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

