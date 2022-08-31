We're Open: Saffron offers Indian food in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Saffron is a new Indian restaurant that just opened up in Milwaukee's Third Ward on Water Street.

The idea to open up the restaurant in Milwaukee came from the owners. They grew tired of driving to Chicago to pick up Indian food.

"It was 2020 and it was my youngest kid's one-year birthday party," co-owner Hanish Kumar says. "My brother was here with about 50 people. We ordered food for the party from Chicago. It was on the ride to Chicago that my brother said to me, you should open up a restaurant in Milwaukee."

The response from the City of Milwaukee to Saffron's Indian food has been amazing.

"I'm not surprised at all by the response," Hanish says. "When we were putting together the business plan and we knew the quality of dishes and the kinda food that we were gonna put out, that it was gonna be different."

"I make it a goal to go on a few rounds during service and speak to customers," co-owner and wife Fatima Kumar beams. "I want to make sure everyone is having a wondering experience. It's wonderful when people say Milwaukee really needed this, we didn't have anything like this. Customers say to me, that I want to bring my friends here, or I was here a few weeks ago with my spouse and I wanted to bring my parents here. When you're bringing someone back, that means you've really enjoyed your experience here, and you like the food."

Saffron - Modern Indian Dining is located at 223 N Water St. Suite 100. For hours, the menu, and more information, visit their website.

