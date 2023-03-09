We're Open: Reunion Restaurant offers two floors of food, games, music, and sports

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Reunion Restaurant in West Allis is a Restaurant Bar that has two floors and an outside that's all-inclusive. Chris Paul is the owner.

"You come in and on the first floor you have a nice restaurant," Chris said. "You can come from work and still have a good dinner. You can have anything from a burger, our salads are great, we have so many options here. We have a 5,000 square arcade, bring the kids and have fun."

Chris estimates that he's got over 12,000 square feet of space that he built out himself during the pandemic.

"We have volleyball outside," Chris said. "We have leagues all summer long. There's always action here. We have a stage and live music series that goes all summer. We're gonna have bands outside we have a covered patio."

Upstairs you'll find the impressive arcade.

"We have 40-something games up there," Chris explains. "We have ticket games where you can win everything from candy to all the way up to kayaks and bikes."

For more information on Reunion Restaurant, visit their website.

