We're Open: Locally Inspired features items from Wisconsin makers

Locally Inspired retail shop on 126 East Main street in Port Washington, is a specialty store, where all of the makers that are sold inside, are from Wisconsin.

Kelly Brown who opened the store last June left the corporate world to open it up.

"The name really came from what I wanted to showcase in the store, so, I've wanted to own a store since I was little and after twelve years in the corporate world, I decided to finally go for it, and I think having inspiration myself to take the leap," said Brown.

Also, everything in the store comes from Wisconsin makers, so it's locally made.

Brown's vision to open her own store has been a dream of hers.

"So everything in the store comes from Wisconsin makers, I really started researching, building the store, and looking for makers a year and a half ago. So I was going to makers markets, and actually meeting these makers in person, which is awesome. I know personally the majority of the people that were in the store, and that's really what I love about it is to connect with them. I started the store with just under thirty makers, and today I have over ninety representatives in the store."

This store has a wide range of items to choose from. Kelly wanted a variety of items to fit all of her customers she says, "I've got apparel, I have a wide selection of greeting cards, candles. I have bath and body products."

"I also have home decorating and I also have a section for the little ones."

Kelly has openings and is making it easy for makers to join her team.

"You can Go on the website it is Locally Inspired WI.com and there's a section right at the bottom, that says do you want to join the team and my email address is right there."

