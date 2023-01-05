We're Open: HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary

MILWAUKEE — HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary on 1819 N. MLK Dr. is a shop that just opened up in November. Angela Mallett is the owner.

"So we're an herbal apothecary," Angela says. "Apothecary is a place to store things. It has Greek origins. We have close to 200 herbs that we serve by bulk, so you're an herbalist or you're curious about herbs, we can serve them for you."

"So lemon balm is one of my favorite herbs," Angela said. "It's a beautiful nervein, which means it helps calm the nervous system. It's considered a daytime sedative, so it calms your nerves without making you sleepy."

"It's the vibe that you get when you come to the hive," customer Diana Schmidt explains. "It feels like home. You get to see the community and check in with people, meet people that you've never met."

"So, we also have craft cocktails here that are alcohol-free," Angela beams. "The alcohol-free movement is spreading throughout the globe. They're like your traditional whiskeys, Bourbon, gins, so it's going to have that flavor component without the intoxication."

