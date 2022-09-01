We're Open: Foltz Family Market known for its handmade sausage, meat selection

MILWAUKEE — Foltz Family Market inside the Milwaukee Public Market is known for its handmade sausage and meat selection.

"We have 20 different types of sausages in the case," says co-owner Ryan Foltz. "All of our sausages are homemade. We make about a thousand pounds a week for our customers. We also do a bunch of steaks and burgers. We can pretty much get any type of meat that anyone wants."

Ryan owns the market with his brother Casey.

" I think we just have quality products," Casey says. "We've got to make sure it's quick for our customers because it will get busy in here during lunchtime."

"We do our pizzas in the wood oven," Ryan beams. "We sell a huge amount of paninis. We have 20 to 25 different types of paninis depending on the day. We can also cook burgers here that we grind fresh every day. We also have four different types of pastas."

They also have 16 beers on tap at their bar.

"The nice thing about our bar is that it is tucked away from the main strip of the market," Casey explains. "So you can hide yourself. A lot of the vendors don't have their own seating, and that's the one thing that sets us apart."

Foltz Family Market is located at 400 N. Water st. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip