We're Open: Famous Cigar Bar on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — The Famous Cigar Bar on Brady Street is where you find some of the best cigars in the world.

Johnny Piette is the owner.

"We've got an open-door policy, as long as you are 21 years or older, we have a world-class selection of the finest cigars you can find in the world, and we have the world-class selection of the finest Bourbon, Scotches, and Tequila's to pair with them," said Piette.

Piette opened his Cigar Bar back in 1999.

"We have one of the most unique businesses in the city. We are the only licensed cigar bar where you can smoke and drink in the City of Milwaukee," said Piette.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip