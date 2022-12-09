We're Open: Boiler House Cafe

MILWAUKEE — The Boiler House Cafe is a new coffee shop that opened up in the historic Pabst Brewery Building. Iran Amandah is the owner.

"So the room that you're in was the boiler room for the Pabst Brewery back in the day. We thought that it would make a great story to call it the Boiler House Cafe," Amandah said. "It also would be a way to show some respect for the history of this space."

The coffee shop opened up in June of this year.

"I feel like because we're a small shop, we're able to cater to the people," says barista Emma Jacobson. "It's a very personalized experience. I can talk with them for a moment and see what they're into and what they might like."

Danielle Nabak has been a customer since they opened. "Well, I think the aesthetics in here are great," Nabak beamed. "I like the cream city brick. It's cozy, and I like that there are different seating arrangements."

