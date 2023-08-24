New mindfulness and recovery rooms open at UW-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee announced that they're focusing on improving the mental of their student-athletes. The university just opened new Mindfulness and Recovery rooms. Kathy Litzau is the Senior Associate Director of Athletics.

"So, we received a grant from the Horizon League," for mental health, Kathy says. "They asked us to reach out to our student-athletes, to find out a way to impact them and their experience here."

"We really are making sure, that mental health is emphasized," she said.

On this day, we found the Lady Panthers soccer team recovering from a five-day trip. Savannah Sievert is on the women's soccer team.

"We got home late, from a five-day weekend," Savannah explains. "It was really important for me to come here, and reset my body... Right now, I'm in the massage chair, which is new this year and I love it."

All athletes, from all sports, can use the rooms.

"We've learned so much through science," Kathy beams. "Recovery is extremely important, and finding that downtime and make sure you're taking care of yourself... Initially, the emphasis was the physical side, but the mental side is just as important."

Kristina Karlof is also a member of the soccer team.

"Right now, I have the Normatec boots on," Kristina says. "So air comes through them, and it helps with the blood circulation in my legs to recover faster."

