Juiced! in Walkers Point went from food trailer to inside Packers, Bucks locker rooms

MILWAUKEE — Juiced! on 5th street in Walkers Point is a production facility and storefront where customers can pick up juices that are 100% natural.

"We make cold pressed juices from raw fruits and vegetables," says Angie Sandoval. "Our juices come from local produce."

Juiced! started as a food trailer in 2012 in Milwaukee. It's now grown into a production facility and storefront where you pick your juices up.

"We make about six to 9,000 juices a day," says production manager Shayla Cheney. "We do all of the grinding, pressing and bottling here."

You can find Juiced products in over a thousand grocery stores across the Midwest. The Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers have Juiced! in their locker rooms.

"A lot of people don't even know that we're here," Sandoval said. "They see most of our juices in grocery stores and at gas station. When they come in here, they're so excited because they have so many juices to choose from."

Juiced! Cold-Pressed Juicery is located at 640 S 5th St. #2 in Milwaukee. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Satudays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

