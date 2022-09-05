Former Brewer Jeremy Jeffress invests in new apparel shop called Broke Life in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A new apparel shop is opening up in downtown Milwaukee in September.

Broke Life is the new sports wear store on Milwaukee Street, which former Milwaukee Brewer Jeremy Jeffress is an investor in.

"I wanted the idea of having my own brand of clothes," says owner Joshua Jones. "I put my energy of how I grew up into clothing apparel."

"So I just came up with the word 'Broke Life' and created an acronym out of it," said Jones. "Everybody uses the word broke as not having, I use this word broke as building."

Jones's partner in all of this is Jeffress, who's had some big moments during his five-and-half-year run with the Brewers.

Jeffress was excited to help out his best friend.

"The first day Joshua came to me and talked about this. I could just see the passion in his eyes," said Jeffress. "It was something that he wanted to do."

"When I heard about his idea, I said let's take off running with it," he said.

The store itself is loaded with a lot of signature-type apparel with a meaning behind it. Jones designs everything.

"The sportswear that we have here is great, from men and women sweat suits, to kids apparel," said Jones.

