Project manager from Racine hopes to inspire next generation of girls in construction

RACINE — A Racine native and project manager is marking National Women in Construction Week by giving local students a firsthand look at a career in the industry.

Meagan DeGroot works for Hunzinger Construction Company, which is currently renovating Goodland Montessori in Racine. On Monday, she visited Goodland students — reading books, answering questions about the ongoing renovations and teaching them about her work in a historically male-dominated industry.

"I fell into construction as a project coordinator — absolutely loved it — and here we are now, project manager," DeGroot said.

TMJ4

Women made up just 11.3 percent of people employed in the construction industry in 2025, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"The statistics are still very low," DeGroot said.

But for DeGroot, those numbers are motivation to make her presence known.

"But every day we see women bringing more and doing more than we ever have in the industry," DeGroot said.

Students at Goodland Montessori said the visit left an impression.

TMJ4

"I learned about how people build stuff," Goodland student Malaiysha Gregorey said.

"All the different jobs that you can have and how you build in it," Goodland second grader Grace Cyr said.

TMJ4

For DeGroot, the work is personal.

"I have a two-year-old daughter now, so it's only heightened what I want to do for the industry and make sure that there's awareness that this is an option and that you can do this," DeGroot said.

DeGroot said she is in the field every day overseeing budgets and schedules — and hopes visits like this one show young girls that they could be too.

"Just because you're a little girl or a woman doesn't mean that you can't be in construction," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error