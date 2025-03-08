Historic Third Ward hosts women-owned business bingo in honor of Women's History Month

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Women’s History Month and support small businesses all at the same time?

The Historic Third Ward is hosting a game of women-owned business bingo!

The game starts today, March 8, International Women’s Day, and runs until March 31.

Playing is easy, just pick up a bingo card at any participating location. You will get a stamp on your bingo card when you spend at least $5 at a participating location.

Once you have completed a bingo (a row of stamps in any direction) bring your card to Broadway Paper (191 N. Broadway) to claim your prize. Bingo winners will receive a $25 gift card to one of the participating woman-owned businesses.

Some of the participating businesses include Lela Boutique, Broadway Paper, Shoo, Sweetly Baked, Bavette, Tied House, Miss Ruby Bridal, and many others. Check out the full list of participating businesseshere. Each business is at least 50% woman owned.

