'It’s about building a movement': Celebrating International Women's Day

MILWAUKEE — Women's History Month is a time to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of women. Their contributions will take center stage at this year's UWM Women Leaders Conference.

TMJ4 spoke with Anne O'Mera and Star Deluca, who have both worked to organize the sold-out conference at the Pfister Hotel on Friday.

More than 500 local and national women leaders will gather together for a jam-packed and powerful day. This year's theme is "Connect, Recharge and Ignite."

"We’re trying to get people to ignite their purpose, their passion and their potential," said Anne O'Meara, Director of the Women Leader Conference. "So I guess we set a pretty high bar for ourselves but really that’s what we’re hoping.”

Women will have a chance to hear from impactful keynote speakers like Admiral Michelle J. Howard, the highest-ranking woman in naval history, and Tara Schuster, author, mental health advocate and former producer for hit shows such as the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning sketch comedy series, “Key & Peele."

There will also be a program full of dynamic sessions led by professionals from various industries. They will present topics of growth, leadership, and personal empowerment.

"There’s this one session that’s about how to lead when you’re not in charge and it’s really about how you can lead from any role that you’re currently in and I’m really excited to hear about that session and like be able to apply that to my current role as well," said Star Deluca, event organizer.

Registration for the Women Leader Conference is closed.

However, there are several other ways you can celebrate International Women's Day this weekend.

Several people, businesses, and organizations are coming together to honor the global celebration of social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Milwaukee's International Women's Day Coalition will kick-off their event on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with a rally at Red Arrow Park.

You can also stop by the Pabst Mansion for a special Women's History Month tour starting at 1:30 p.m.

There will be an International Women’s Day Paint and Sip night at the Zócalo Food Park.

TMJ4 spoke with Kayla Patterson, Co-Chair for Milwaukee's International Women's Day Coalition.

Patterson said whatever you choose to do, the day will be full of people pushing toward a common goal of unity and empowerment for women.

"It’s about building a movement really, it's understanding that we as women should take a fighting role," said Patterson. "You know, we have a very real place in the struggle. Democracy as a word is something that is built collectively and we should absolutely carry that spirit on International Women’s Day, but you know going forward into the future."

