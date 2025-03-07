GREENFIELD, Wis. — On Thursday evening, Steamfitters Local 601 hosted EmpowHer's Connecting to Build event, which brings women in the trades together.

One of the women in attendance was Mara Sakac. She started her journey in the trades when she took a high school class at age 17.

In the four years since then, she has gone from the classroom to working as a steamfitter.

"Getting to work with your hands, I guess," Mara told TMJ4 about why she likes her job. "And not staying in one place. 24/7, you're always moving around, going to different jobs and stuff like that. Yeah, I think that's fun."

She was introduced to Local 601 and decided to take an accelerated welding program with her instructor, Josh Harris.

"She excelled in my program," Harris said. "She showed she can hang with any welder out in our field."

Sakac's natural talent and strong work ethic stuck with Harris when he heard about the Tradeswoman Heroes award from North America's Building Trades Union.

He nominated his student, and that nomination turned into a win.

Watch: Local woman wins Tradeswoman Heroes award, highlighting women in the Trades work

"It's pretty crazy, because I guess I never thought I would really be here," Sakac said. "Number one, doing this."

The win wasn't a surprise to Harris, who thinks Sakac is a natural leader.

"I think she is a fantastic role model, not only for women in the trade, but for anybody, you know," Harris said. "A young male who wants to be in the trade could be on the job with her and look to her as a mentor, someone to follow in her footsteps."

The number of women working construction jobs is growing, and it's a trend Sakac hopes will continue.

"You want someone to turn to," Sakac said. "Someone who understands you more, maybe, or understands what you're going through."

For more information on how to get involved in the trades, visit the EmpowHer Website.

