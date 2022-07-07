There are a lot of events happening in the Milwaukee area this weekend. Check out some of the standouts in this week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute.
FRIDAY
Summerfest- BACKSTREET BOYS
- 7:30 p.m.
- Henry W. Maier Festival Park
- 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 2:30 p.m.
- Former Marquette Golden Eagle, Green Bay Phoenix, Wisconsin Badger, and Milwaukee Panther basketball stars re-unite to raise money for charity
- Henry W. Maier Festival Park
- 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Dude Perfect - That's Happy 2022 Summer Tour
- 7:00 P.M.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue
- Milwaukee Wisconsin 53203
- ROOTS & BOOTS
- 8:00 p.m.
- Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin
- 4100 Highland Rd, Mequon, WI 53092
Bayshore Sounds of Summer: THE WHISKEYBELLES
- 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- The Yard at BAYSHORE
- 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, WI
- 7:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
- Milwaukee, WI 53214
SATURDAY
Summerfest- THOMAS RHETT
- 7:30 P.M.
- Henry W. Maier Festival Park
- 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 7:30 P.M.
- Henry W. Maier Festival Park
- 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 11:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m.
- 4511 S 6th St MKE 53221
Rage Against the Machine w/ Run the Jewels
- Alpine Valley
- 8:00 P.M.
- 2699 County Road D
- East Troy, WI 53120
- 11:00 a.m.
- OASIS
- 3120 W Villard Ave, Milwaukee, WI
- NIGHT RANGER & 38 SPECIAL
- 8:00 P.M.
- 4100 Highland Rd
- Mequon, WI 53092
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck East - Milwaukee Appearance
- Mayfair Mall
- 10:00- 7:00 P.M
- 2500 North Mayfair Road
- Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Halloween at the Ballpark at Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin
- 6:00 P.M.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI
- 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 P.m.
- 401 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI
- Sesame Street Day
- 3:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
- Milwaukee, WI 53214
- Sat & Sundays Jul 9- Sept 5th
- 12550 120th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142
- July 9-17
- A dozen Milwaukee-area restaurants.
SUNDAY
Summerfest- Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour
- 7:00 P.M.
- Henry W. Maier Festival Park
- 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Breakfast on the Beach at Lakeshore State Park
- Music & Food Trucks
- 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
- Lakeshore State Park
- 500 N Harbor Dr
- Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States
- DANNY GOKEY
- 4100 Highland Rd, Mequon, WI 53092
- 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 P.m.
- 401 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI
- Freddy Peralta Bobblehead Giveaway
- First 35,000 ticketed fans
- 1:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
- Milwaukee, WI 53214