There are a lot of events happening in the Milwaukee area this weekend. Check out some of the standouts in this week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute.

FRIDAY

Summerfest- BACKSTREET BOYS



7:30 p.m.

Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202



Alumni Charity Challenge



2:30 p.m.

Former Marquette Golden Eagle, Green Bay Phoenix, Wisconsin Badger, and Milwaukee Panther basketball stars re-unite to raise money for charity

Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Dude Perfect - That's Happy 2022 Summer Tour



7:00 P.M.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue

Milwaukee Wisconsin 53203

Gathering on the Green



ROOTS & BOOTS

8:00 p.m.

Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin

4100 Highland Rd, Mequon, WI 53092

Bayshore Sounds of Summer: THE WHISKEYBELLES



6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

The Yard at BAYSHORE

5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, WI

Pirates Vs. Brewers



7:10 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way

Milwaukee, WI 53214



SATURDAY

Summerfest- THOMAS RHETT



7:30 P.M.

Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Summerfest - French Montana



7:30 P.M.

Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Frida Fest MKE



11:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m.

4511 S 6th St MKE 53221

Rage Against the Machine w/ Run the Jewels



Alpine Valley

8:00 P.M.

2699 County Road D

East Troy, WI 53120

Afro Soca Love: Marketplace



11:00 a.m.

OASIS

3120 W Villard Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Gathering on the Green



NIGHT RANGER & 38 SPECIAL

8:00 P.M.

4100 Highland Rd

Mequon, WI 53092

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck East - Milwaukee Appearance



Mayfair Mall

10:00- 7:00 P.M

2500 North Mayfair Road

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Halloween at the Ballpark at Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin



6:00 P.M.

Franklin Field

7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI

Whitefish Bay Art Fest



10:00 a.m.- 5:00 P.m.

401 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI

Pirates Vs. Brewers



Sesame Street Day

3:10 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Bristol Renaissance Faire



Sat & Sundays Jul 9- Sept 5th

12550 120th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142

Halal Restaurant Week



July 9-17

A dozen Milwaukee-area restaurants.

SUNDAY

Summerfest- Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour



7:00 P.M.

Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Breakfast on the Beach at Lakeshore State Park



Music & Food Trucks

10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Lakeshore State Park

500 N Harbor Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States

Gathering on the Green



DANNY GOKEY

4100 Highland Rd, Mequon, WI 53092

Whitefish Bay Art Fest



10:00 a.m.- 5:00 P.m.

401 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, WI

Pirates Vs. Brewers



Freddy Peralta Bobblehead Giveaway

First 35,000 ticketed fans

1:10 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way

Milwaukee, WI 53214

