Halal Restaurant Week kicks off in Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Halal Restaurant Week is kicking off this weekend, featuring more than a dozen Milwaukee-area restaurants.
Halal Restaurant Week will take place from Saturday, July 9 through Saturday, July 17, beginning with Eid ul Adha on Saturday.
Seven restaurants will be open for Eid ul Adha, three of which will offer specials.
- Carini's Southern Italian*
- Giuseppe's Pizza*
- Cuppa Tosa*
- Safehouse
- Guadalajara
- DanDan
- Top Corned Beed
* = will offer specials
Eight restaurants will take part in Halal Restaurant Week every day of the week, while others will take part on select days. The all-week restaurants are the same as the ones listed above, along with Onesto.
The restaurants taking part will also continue normal business operations during Halal Restaurant Week.
Correction: Eid ul Adha is on Saturday, not Eid al-Fitr.