Halal Restaurant Week kicks off in Milwaukee this weekend

Milwaukee
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 06, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Halal Restaurant Week is kicking off this weekend, featuring more than a dozen Milwaukee-area restaurants.

Halal Restaurant Week will take place from Saturday, July 9 through Saturday, July 17, beginning with Eid ul Adha on Saturday.

Seven restaurants will be open for Eid ul Adha, three of which will offer specials.

  • Carini's Southern Italian*
  • Giuseppe's Pizza*
  • Cuppa Tosa*
  • Safehouse
  • Guadalajara
  • DanDan
  • Top Corned Beed

* = will offer specials

Eight restaurants will take part in Halal Restaurant Week every day of the week, while others will take part on select days. The all-week restaurants are the same as the ones listed above, along with Onesto.

For a full schedule and all the details, click here.

The restaurants taking part will also continue normal business operations during Halal Restaurant Week.

Correction: Eid ul Adha is on Saturday, not Eid al-Fitr.

