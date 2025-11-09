Women supporting women: Dousman gym raising money for women veterans

DOUSMAN — A Dousman gym is focusing their efforts on a group they say doesn't get enough attention — women veterans.

The owner of Underground Jiu Jitsu reached out asking for help to shine a light on Women Veterans Independent Network, or WOVIN, a nonprofit that helps women veterans.

TMJ4 Natalie Kranzman (left), Tori Sterner (middle) and Chelsea Cayemberg are raising money to support a women's veteran organization.

"I wanted to get the word out for them so that more people know about them," said Natalie Kranzman, owner of Underground Jiu Jitsu.

Tori Sterner is part of the Underground Jiu Jitsu gym and her husband is a Marine veteran. She has lived through the transition out of military life, so she wanted to join with Kranzman as she raised money for WOVIN, which is works tohelp women veterans facing homelessness.

"The sexual assault and physical assault is more, higher and the suicide rate is higher for women vets," Kranzman said.

TMJ4 Natalie Kranzman is the owner of Underground Jiu Jitsu.



"The transition from active duty to going back into the civilian world can be very difficult for a lot of people," Sterner said.

More than 2 million women in the US are veterans. They are about 10% of the total veterans population. That small but mighty number parallels what Kranzman sees between the women's jiu jitsu world and women veterans.

"Jiu jitsu is niche. There is not many of us it seems like a lot but there aren't that many of us. And on top of that there are not that many women. So we wanted to get the world out bigger for WOVIN," Kranzman said.

Photo provided Underground Jiu Jitsu hosted a seminar and the profits went to help WOVIN.

"The community around it. Most women in jiu jitsu build each other up," Chelsea Cayemberg, an instructor at the gym

"I think there can always be more. It seems to be that they can be a little bit forgotten about once they exit the service so I think putting light onto the veteran community is a huge deal that should be a little bit more on as well as active duty," Sterner said.

Underground Jiu Jitsu is raising money through the end of the month. You can donate directly to the non-profit here.

