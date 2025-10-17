HARTLAND, Wis. — Laura Dwyer never imagined she would be competing for a spot on Team USA's Paralympic wheelchair curling team. That's because until a decade ago, the Oconomowoc woman wasn't in a wheelchair.

TMJ4 Laura Dwyer at the curling club in Hartland.

"A tree branch, a giant one, happened to break near where I was working and hit me and broke my back," Dwyer said.

Dwyer learned she would never walk again. That's when she went looking for a passion and spotted a flyer for an adaptive curling clinic in Wauwatosa.

TMJ4 Kettle Moraine Curling Club in Hartland

"The national coach was there and some Paralympic curlers. They were teaching the camp," Dwyer said.

TMJ4 Laura Dwyer in her Team USA curling gear.

They saw potential in Dwyer and asked her to consider training. Now she is one of the world's top wheelchair curlers. In January, she became the National Champion in mixed doubles wheelchair curling.

TMJ4 Kettle Moraine Curling Club in Hartland

But even with support from Team USA, Dwyer's coach estimates that about 40% of the expenses have to be paid for by the athletes.

TMJ4 Laura Dwyer at the Kettle Moraine Curling Club in Hartland.

"Much of what I do comes out of pocket, for many of us," Dwyer said.

Lou Kowieski, a friend of Dwyer's, organized a motorcycle ride fundraiser and party in Oconomowoc called Freedom 150 for Dwyer and Team USA wheelchair curling.

Watch: Wisconsin's Team USA curler seeks support for Paralympic dreams

Wisconsin's Team USA curler seeks support for Paralympic dreams

"Anybody who has been involved in sports knows it is not just game day, it is all the practice that goes into before it and all that takes time and money," Kowieski said.

"They don't have funding available through the club to support everything and everybody on that team has their own story," Kowieski said.

TMJ4 Kettle Moraine Curling Club

Kowieski says they need to raise around $50,000 ahead of the Paralympic and Olympic trials for men's and women's curling next month.

"It is not like I have been saving up money my whole life to do this sport, and I have sponsors. I'm just this hometown Oconomowoc girl who wants to do something really big and be able to represent our country on the world stage called Paralympics," Dwyer said.

The Freedom 150 Ride takes place this Sunday in Oconomowoc. Those interested in attending the ride or donating to Dwyer and Team USA wheelchair curling can find more information here through the sign-up.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip