Wisconsin's Paralympic curlers reflect on 'incredible run' after narrow bronze medal loss

Wisconsin's Paralympic curling duo came up just short of a podium finish Wednesday, falling 11-10 to Latvia in the bronze medal match at the Paralympic Games.

Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt said the experience has been an incredible run despite falling short of the podium.

"It's been an incredible run. Yeah, we had some goals coming in to be on the podium and come home with a medal. We came up a little bit short, but we both gave it our all," Emt said.

For Dwyer, the Games marked her first Paralympic appearance. She said traveling alongside Emt, a three-time Paralympian, helped ease any nerves.

"Oh my gosh. It was just great. I think a wonderful part of it was also traveling as a partner to Steve, together with him, having been there before. I mean, different, different area, but being his third Paralympic Games and my first, he kind of knew, sort of what to expect, and that made me feel really calm," Dwyer said.

The bronze medal match went to an extra end, with Latvia ultimately coming out on top. Emt described the game as a heavyweight bout.

"It's going to sting for a while, be honest with you. But the game itself, both games, the gold medal match and the bronze medal, both games went to an extra end in front of an incredible crowd, incredible atmosphere. We all four teams put on an outstanding exhibition," Emt said.

Despite the loss, the pair achieved the best Paralympic finish in curling for Team USA. Emt said the result means a great deal for the future of the program.

"It means a lot to have gotten as far as we did. I mean, it's important for the program; the program is going to grow. There are people who have followed us along the way, our friends, our family, our communities, our curling clubs, but like moreover than that, to represent the United States of America on a stage like this, to be with the best of the best, and to be this close, I mean, so close to coming home with that medal, we gave it our all, and I couldn't be prouder. And I think that the rest of the U.S. is proud of us as well," Emt said.

Emt said he is already looking ahead to the next Games in France.

"We're going to learn from this. We're going to move on with life, and we're going to come back stronger, better, and take care of business in France in four years," Emt said.

Both athletes also sent a message of gratitude to their supporters back home.

"It's a huge thank you to everyone. There's been so much support from people we know and people we don't know, just the community itself coming together and really just rooting for us, and that has been — that has felt so great to be the ones to represent on their behalf, on our country, on our great nation, and specifically Wisconsin, like our little hometowns. Thank you. Big thanks," Emt said.

Dwyer said she hopes their story resonates with people beyond the world of Paralympic sport.

"We had a board in our locker room and said, 'Why we curl?' And one day, I wrote something that sits with me a lot, and it was to show others what showing up looks like, and that's huge for me, coming out of an injury and trying to figure out what life looks like after an injury. And I think it's relatable for many people, whether there's a loss of job or an injury or, you know, becoming a new mom, any life change where you sometimes can forget how to take care of yourself or work towards a goal or find a passion and go and strive for it," Dwyer said.

