U.S. wheelchair curling mixed doubles team loses to Latvia in battle for bronze

In a close match, Agris Lasmans and Polina Rozkova of Latvia knocked off the United States 11-10 in extra ends to win bronze in the wheelchair curling mixed doubles event. The Winter Paralympic medal represents the first in the country’s history.
For Wisconsin natives Steve Emt and Laura Dwyer, it was a heartbreaking conclusion to their historic Paralympic journey. Today, the Dwyer family held a watch party for the event at the Kettle Morraine Curling Club, which is Laura Dwyer's home ice. Despite the loss, Dwyer and Emt's resilience and never-say-die attitude will be remembered for years to come.
China went on to win wheelchair curling mixed doubles gold in extra ends against South Korea, which took home silver.
