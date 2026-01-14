MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — With the deadline to enroll in the Affordable Care Act marketplace fast approaching, Wisconsin residents are grappling with rising premiums that have forced some to abandon their coverage entirely.

Thursday marks the final day to enroll in the ACA marketplace, also known as Obamacare, for those wanting health insurance coverage beginning February 1.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Healthcare.gov, about 289,000 Wisconsin residents enrolled in ACA marketplace coverage for 2026 — a drop of roughly 17,000 people compared to 2025 .

Watch: Wisconsin residents face tough choices as ACA enrollment deadline approaches

Wisconsin residents face tough choices as ACA enrollment deadline approaches

Todd Manderfield, owner of Intrigue Lighting, is among those who decided to drop their coverage after learning his monthly premiums would jump from about $600 to more than $800 per month.

"At that point, I was just like, this is kind of unsustainable for me," Manderfield said. "It's just a frustrating experience going through and knowing that, from my situation, nothing has changed over the past couple years, but my premium has gone up and up, and through no fault of my own, that's why I kind of opted out.”

Manderfield has opted for a short-term medical plan that offers protection for unexpected medical events but provides no coverage for preventative care or pre-existing conditions.

Thomas Feldhusen, an ACA marketplace member and self-employed business owner, is staying enrolled despite facing about $5,000 more in premiums this year compared to last year.

"No one likes to pay extra for the premiums, right? As a self-employed business owner, I realize that it's a choice that I made, so I live with that choice, but paying that extra dollars and cents per month, nobody likes it," Feldhusen said.

Both men expressed frustration with the ongoing political gridlock over healthcare funding.

"Everybody talks about getting something done, both sides talk about getting something done, but yet they can't come to an agreement. And that's, that's where we are," Manderfield said.

"The message to lawmakers is, while I applaud your efforts to be fiscally responsible, right, with taxpayers' money, come up with a resolution, come up with a compromise, work together. You have to remember that we elected these officials. They serve the general public," Feldhusen said.

The deadline to enroll in the ACA marketplace is Jan. 15 for those wanting to receive health insurance by February 1st.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip