Waukesha teen who inspired millions in cancer battle dies at 14

Zuza Beine, a 14-year-old Waukesha teenager who touched millions of lives by sharing her cancer journey on social media, died this week after an 11-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

I first met Zuza in 2023 when she was 11 years old, interviewing her at her home as she shared her cancer story online. She told me she wanted other kids with cancer to know they are not alone. At that time, Zuza had about 100,000 followers.

Previous coverage: Young cancer patient from Waukesha inspires thousands through social media:

Young cancer patient from Waukesha inspires thousands through social media

Since then, her brave and honest documentation of her painful struggles with AML grew her following to more than 2 million on Instagram and 2.5 million on TikTok.

I spoke with Zuza's mother on Thursday, who said she knew her daughter was special but remains overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they have received since her passing. The family is working to keep Zuza's spirit and memory alive, though they don't know what that will look like yet.

Two fundraisers have been established in Zuza's memory. One supports her immediate family, and a second benefits her uncle's family, as he passed away a week before Zuza. The family knows she would have wanted that support for them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip