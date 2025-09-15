Waukesha non-profit could be another option to help flood victims

WAUEKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha couple is worried there won't be enough FEMA money to help flood victims who aren't facing catastrophic issues, but a local non-profit could assist if federal aid falls short.

As cleanup continues in Waukesha for flood-damaged properties, residents like Ken Zettelmeier say they don't care where the money comes from — they just need help.

TMJ4 Ken Zettelmeier stands in his basement which flooded with sewer backup.

"I have to wait and find out if there any money left over for people like us," Zettelmeier said.

Zettelmeier woke up in the middle of the night on Aug.10 to his basement filling with water.

"I'm standing up to my knees almost in water in bare feet and thinking I shouldn't really be here," Zettelmeier said.

He says a sewer pipe backed up from the street, filling his basement with water and devastating him and his wife financially.

"There are a lot of people out there hurting," he said.

Some of those people have been turning to La Casa de Esperanza. The Waukesha County non-profit runs some state programs, including a weatherization program for people who qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

"There is a furnace repair/replacement program, there is a water heater repair/replacement program," said Patrick Larkin of La Casa de Esperanza.

"We are getting those customers already, and we are putting them on a list," Larkin said.

The issue is that there's a list of criteria applicants must meet, including that their home cannot be deemed uninhabitable, insurance must be denied, and applicants must be denied by FEMA.

Even with all those requirements, there are dozens of people on the list, and Larkin says people should start the process because there are options.

"If you are approved for energy assistance, there is a whole umbrella of programs that can assist you," Larkin said.

To qualify for the furnace or water heater program, you need to qualify for LIHEAP through your energy company. Then you can apply for help here or call 1-866-HEATWIS (432-8947).

