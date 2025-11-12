WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Chamber of Commerce has announced artist, sculptor and TV host Carmen de la Paz as the grand marshal for this year's Christmas parade, marking the 62nd year of the beloved community tradition.

TMJ4 Adrienne Bryant, presenting sponsor from Moorland OB/GYN

De la Paz has spent the last four years dedicating her time and talents to creating tiles for the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial, and this year completed a sculpture that will sit alongside it.

TMJ4 Carmen De La Paz works on one of her wood pieces.

"I have gotten to know many of the families that have lost their loved ones," de la Paz said.

Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission also voted to approve the Carmen de La Paz design for Grede Park.

"So much of this is inspired by the fact that those people lost their life and I'm still here and I'm going to represent something that represents them, their family, and their love," de la Paz said.

TMJ4 Carmen De La Paz is a TV host and artist who grew up in Waukesha.

The Chamber of Commerce revealed the parade's theme will be "Jingle Bell Rock," a nod to Waukesha's nickname as "Guitar Town."

Watch: Waukesha native and TV star named Christmas Parade grand marshal

Waukesha native and TV star named Christmas Parade grand marshal

"Our theme is Jingle Bell Rock. We came up with that with Waukesha being nicknamed Guitar Town," said Kim Krueger, president of the Waukesha Area Chamber of Commerce.

TMJ4 Kim Krueger, president of the Waukesha Area Chamber of Commerce

Adrienne Bryant, presenting sponsor, said the theme represents renewal and community unity.

"To show that bringing back together to show that renewed life, and we thought that really spoke to the parade and what the parade means," Bryant said.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 7, beginning at 4 p.m. in downtown Waukesha. Organizers encourage children to bring their letters to Santa, as US Postal Workers will collect them at the end of the parade to deliver them to the North Pole.

TMJ4 News is once again a sponsor of this year's Christmas parade.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

