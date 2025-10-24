Waukesha mom's Facebook post sparks grassroots food assistance effort for SNAP families

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A simple Facebook post from a Waukesha mother has grown into an effort to help families at risk of losing their food assistance benefits due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

TMJ4 Rachel Hartberg with her daughter sort through food donations.

Rachel Hartberg posted in a private moms group asking if anyone needed food help with SNAP benefits, potentially ending. Within hours, dozens of mothers across Waukesha County responded — not asking for help, but offering to donate.

"I thought maybe a few families would reach out," Hartberg said.

TMJ4 Rachel Hartberg stands with some donated food.

Then she went to bed, and the next morning found messages from other mothers wanting to contribute to the cause.

"Woke up and was like, 'Oh, people actually want to help,'" Hartberg said.

TMJ4 Rachel Hartberg and her daughter stand with donated items.

The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), sometimes called food stamps, is 100 percent federally funded. If the federal government remains shut down, benefits will likely not reach families in need. Megan Zintek, one of Rachel’s friends and among the first to donate, said the situation moved her to tears.

"We were literally tearing up about it, just thinking about kids being hungry. It almost seemed like an impossible feat," Zintek said. "Here we are having these conversations, Rachel does something about it."

TMJ4 Megan Zintek (right), one of Rachel’s friends, was among the first to donate.

Rachel is now spending the day driving around Waukesha County collecting donations from community members. About 30 to 40 people have reached out to offer donations, while 15 families have asked for food assistance.

The need is growing across southeastern Wisconsin. Impact 211, which serves the region, reports an average of 81 requests for food assistance per day since the government shutdown began in October — the highest number in two years.

TMJ4 Food donations

Rachel said the response reflects how women support each other during difficult times.

"I feel like women stick together," Rachel said. "Bringing people together to make sure people don't go hungry."

Impact 211 can connect families needing food assistance with community resources. You can call them for help by dialing 2-1-1, 414-256-4808 during business hours or toll-free 866-211-3380. You can also text your ZIP Code to 898-211.

