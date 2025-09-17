WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha community gathered at Cutler Park Tuesday evening for a memorial service honoring Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder who was killed last week.

People arrived wearing "Make America Great Again" apparel and carrying American flags to remember Kirk's life and legacy. The vigil was hosted by the Wisconsin Young Republicans, who said the conservative movement will grow even stronger in the legacy he left behind.

Similar gatherings were held over the weekend in Oconomowoc and Grafton, where supporters said Kirk inspired them to speak out about their beliefs.

The evening's event included prayer, music and speeches. Former Governor Scott Walker posted that he would attend the memorial.

Watch: Waukesha holds memorial for Charlie Kirk after activist's shooting death

Waukesha community gathers for Charlie Kirk memorial

Waukesha police temporarily closed roads around Cutler Park for the event.

When asked about the shooting, the Young Democrats of Wisconsin sent a statement saying, "Hate and political violence, no matter the target, must be condemned without hesitation."

That message was echoed by many attendees at the memorial service.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah during the first stop of his American Comeback Tour. A 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip