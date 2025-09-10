Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, according to school officials.

School officials told Scripps News Salt Lake City gunshots were fired from the top of a building on campus approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking from under a tent.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes after Kirk began speaking.

Reporting from multiple outlets says Kirk was evacuated from the campus by his security team.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.