Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University

Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, according to reports from multiple outlets.
Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall meeting Monday, March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted
and last updated

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, according to school officials.

School officials told Scripps News Salt Lake City gunshots were fired from the top of a building on campus approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking from under a tent.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes after Kirk began speaking.

Reporting from multiple outlets says Kirk was evacuated from the campus by his security team.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

